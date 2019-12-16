COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly harassing his wife.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on State Highway 42 for a domestic disturbance on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6:14 a.m. The caller said that her husband grabbed her, hit her and threw her against a work bench, the release said.
When deputies arrived, they found the woman locked in a car in the garage while her husband, Robert Frank Schaffer, 56, was inside the home with their children.
Deputies determined that a verbal argument escalated to Schaffer chasing his wife outside, “(allegedly) grabbing her arm, throwing her against a work bench and punching (her) in the back,” the release said.
The caller said she was uninjured but wanted to pursue charges for harassment.
Robert Schaffer was arrested for harassment and transported to the Coos County Jail.