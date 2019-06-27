COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested last week after breaking another man’s nose in an alleged unprovoked attack.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a man at Coquille Valley Hospital wishing to report assault on Friday, June 21 at 10:01 a.m. The assault was said to have happened the night before on Sitkum Lane in Myrtle Point, the release said, and his nose may have been broken.
“When the deputy arrived at Coquille Valley Hospital, he discovered the victim lying in a hospital bed with swollen shut, purple eyes,” the release said. “The victim also had an abrasion on his nose and dried blood on his lips. When questioned, the victim did not know his assailant. The victim was able to provide the deputy with information leading to the identity of his attacker.”
After an investigation, deputies located Dominic R. Dutton, 36, who was allegedly determined to have attacked the victim without justification.
“After striking the victim and knocking him to the ground, Dominic straddled the victim and continued to strike him in the face multiple times,” the release said. “Dominic’s attack caused the victim to suffer a facial fracture.”
Dutton was arrested on a charge of assault in the second degree and transported to the Coos County Jail.