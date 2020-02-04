MYRTLE POINT — A man was caught stealing two cedar trees last month.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in reporting an active cedar theft in the Fall Creek area of Myrtle Point on Bureau of Land Management property. Deputies responded but weren’t able to locate the suspect. However, they did find where the two cedar trees were cut down and the missing cedar bolts.
“Deputies received information from a witness about the suspect vehicle and license plate,” the release said.
On Jan. 20, a deputy and BLM law enforcement ranger went to the registered address of the suspect vehicle on the 1600 block of Maple Street in Myrtle Point. While there, officers spotted the suspect vehicle and a large amount of cedar bolts in the yard, the release said.
“Officers made contact with James Baker, who later admitted to stealing the cedar bolts from the Fall Creek area,” the release continued. “Officers seized the stolen cedar bolts from the property.”
James Baker, 31, from Myrtle Point was issued a criminal citation and released. He will also be charged with theft in the first degree.
“Officers later received a timber value estimate that put the value of the two trees at over $1,500,” the release said.