COOS COUNTY — Some local law enforcement agencies in Coos County have reported seeing a decrease in thefts over the past two weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.
According to Coos County Sheriff’s Cpt. Gabe Fabrizio, deputies have seen a number of crimes impacted by the coronavirus restrictions as people have been ordered to stay home and to socially distance themselves from one another.
This year, from March 17 to March 30, the Sheriff’s Office has seen thefts decreased by about 40 percent compared to the number of thefts reported last year (2019) during the same timeframe.
From March 17 to March 27, the Coos Bay Police Department has seen about a 28 percent drop and the Coquille Police Department about a 50 percent drop in the number of reported thefts as compared to last year.
Traffic stops have also seen a decline as deputies have been advised to limit their contact with people when possible to protect themselves from potentially being exposed to COVID-19, said Fabrizio. There are also less drivers on the road, which has also contributed to less stops being made, he added.
While overall thefts are down, Fabrizio said the number of calls its dispatch center has received related to criminal trespass, disturbances and other suspicious conditions has gone up.
According to Fabrizio, the Sheriff’s Office, from March 17 to 30, received about 24 calls this year for criminal trespass compared to 16 last year. For disturbances, dispatch received about 49 calls this year compared to 27 last year.
“… We have seen an increase in disturbances, some people getting angry at each other and fighting,” said Fabrizio. “We do always go out to those as fast as we can and of course obtain as much information from the individual as possible.”
According to Coos Bay Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar, once a report of a disturbance undergoes investigation it likely gets re-categorized based on the information collected, such as a harassment case or domestic dispute. As calls vary from area to area, he said so far he hasn’t seen a major uptick in disturbance-related crimes.
Compared to last year, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and burglaries appear to have slightly gone up from March 17 to 27, according to preliminary crime stats from the Coos Bay Police Department.
“We’re just really advising people to be extra cautious during this time,” said Chapanar. “A majority of the community members out there are doing some wonderful things, helping each other out and really coming together as a community to try to get over this situation that we’re dealing with ... However, there is always going to be a few people within our society that take these types of situations and use them to their advantage in terms of their criminal activity.”
Chapanar said he encourages people to be extra alert and cautious when it comes to protecting their property and becoming victims of fraud or theft by making sure their vehicles and homes are locked and secured.
He advised business owners who have been ordered to close their doors temporarily do the same and make sure they have their alarm systems up to date and their valuable items out of sight and out of their storefront windows.
"Another thing we’re reminding folks about is to be aware of potential scams and fraudulent activity such as illegitimate organizations or nonprofits seeking donations," said Chapanar.
Community members are also being advised to frequently check their mail and to essentially reduce any opportunity a person might take to commit a crime.
