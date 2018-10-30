COQUILLE – Local law enforcement held a heartfelt goodbye for one of their own on Tuesday.
Captain Kelley Andrews with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office is retiring this week, having worked for almost 22 years for the CCSO. Over the years, he moved up in ranks to detective and has been the Public Information Officer for nearly two years.
“Kelley brought a sense of humor, a willingness to work with everybody,” said Bob Main, Coos County Commissioner as he grilled food behind the Owens Building for the farewell party.
Andrews called the gathering “amazing,” but that he is glad to move on to the next chapter of his life.
“When that door closes, you’re still in touch with the people but you’re not a part of everything and I’m going to miss that,” he said. “The camaraderie with the people and working together is an aspect I enjoyed.”
Replacing him is Deputy Gabriel Fabrizio who served in the U.S. Army for 20 years as a psychological operations specialist, where part of his job was to be a cultural expert. Fabrizio entered law enforcement five years ago because, as he described it, “I had difficulty adjusting to life as a civilian.”
“While this isn’t the military, there are a lot of like-minded people and veterans that work at the Sheriff’s Office,” Fabrizio said. “I’ve found a home here.”
As for replacing Andrews as the PIO, Fabrizio said he has big shoes to fill.
“He’s done a great job,” he said. “I want to continue and enhance our interaction with the public, from social media to the media, and have fair and transparent communication with everybody.”
The community room at the Owens Building filled with members of law enforcement throughout the county, as well as District Attorney Paul Frasier and others who worked with Andrews on various cases over the years.
“It’s a loss,” Sheriff Craig Zanni said. “He has always been committed and will be missed."