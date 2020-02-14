BUNKER HILL — Lighthouse School was put on lockdown this morning as law enforcement responded to reports of a man with a knife in the area.
The lockdown started around 11:40 a.m. and by 12:40 p.m. students were already being let out of school for the day. Sergeant Adam Slater was on site with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and told The World that the activity started after a report came in of an individual with a knife on Ivy Hills Road, which runs behind Lighthouse School.
“For safety’s sake, we let Lighthouse know so they could get on lockdown,” Slater said.
As law enforcement arrived on site, the suspect had already fled out of a house on foot.
You have free articles remaining.
“We didn’t know if he was still armed or not,” Slater said. “We kept the lockdown in place and had a great response. North Bend Police and Oregon State Police arrived. In this community, everyone drops everything.”
Slater brought out K-9 Odin to help locate the suspect, who was found behind Lighthouse School’s playground.
“An altercation ensued and the suspect was taken into custody,” Slater said, adding that Odin was injured, but will be okay. “I’m not the investigating officer, but (the suspect) was arrested for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and assault against a public safety animal … There was a knife involved but law enforcement, kids and the suspect is safe. It is a win.”
The suspect’s identity has not been released yet. This story will be updated as more information is made available.