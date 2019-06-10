HAUSER — Law enforcement searched for a burglary suspect over the weekend who took a large amount of cash from a location in the Hauser area.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a significant portion of the cash stolen was $2 bills. The suspect was also described as being 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, and last seen wearing a baseball hat with light blue shirt, blue jeans and boots.
“He was also wearing sunglasses appeared to be 35 to 40 years of age, also had a tight cut beard,” the release said. “He paid someone $10 in $2 bills shortly after the burglary for a ride.”
In an updated release, the CCSO identified the suspect and located him, though it is still unknown if an arrest has yet been made.
“Many thanks to the public who assisted with the investigation,” the release said.
However, if any local business have someone trying to pay with $2 bills, contact the CCSO at 541-396-2106.