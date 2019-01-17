COOS BAY — Deputies with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon near Elrod Avenue in Coos Bay where a man was found driving with a suspended license and unlawful possession of narcotics.
According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a national and state database search of Richard Luck, 35, when they discovered his license was suspended.
A drug detection K9 was called in and alerted deputies of the presence of narcotics in Luck’s vehicle.
“A search was conducted and a spoon with residue and a scale with residue were located,” the press release said. “Both were sent to the Oregon State Police Forensic Lab for a controlled substance analysis.”
Luck was taken to Coos County Jail without incident and issued a citation for driving while suspended at the misdemeanor level and referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office for unlawful possession of heroin.
According to the release, Luck is on a downward departure and if his parole is revoked is looking at facing 12 years in prison for previous and current charges.