LAKESIDE — A Lakeside man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill a man and chop him up with an axe, as well as causing $1,300 worth of property damage.
At approximately 9:20 p.m., Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fight in the alley between North Eighth and Ninth Road in Lakeside.
According to the Sheriff’s Office press release, Derik Roberts, 38, was located alone in the alley where he had most of his belongings scattered around. Roberts has had his RV there which appeared to be significantly damaged.
Roberts had informed deputies that Brian Allison, 54, had attacked his RV and threatened him with an axe before returning to an address on North Ninth Road.
Allison was found standing near the side of North Ninth Road. He was taken into custody without incident. The axe was found a few feet near his location. Before arriving on scene, deputies had received a 911 call from Allison who had been heavily drinking, stating he was “going to kill a man and chop him up with an axe.”
Allison was taken to Coos County Jail and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. His blood alcohol level was approximately 0.15 and bail has been set at $60,000.