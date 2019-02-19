LAKESIDE — A Lakeside man was arrested Monday for possession of methamphetamine and an active warrant.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first became aware of Joshua Mullanix, 35, after a report of theft came in from McKay’s Market in Lakeside on Feb. 5.
In their investigation, deputies found Mullanix had an active warrant from 2013 for failing to appear in court on a driving under the influence charge. McKay’s Market management declined to pursue any charges.
On Monday, a deputy spotted a male walking near the intersection of Eighth Street and Bowron Road in Lakeside who matched Mullanix’s description.
“The deputy asked the male if he was Mullanix and the male said ‘no’ and continued walking,” said the press release. “The deputy contacted the McKay’s manger on duty who provided a recent photo take of Mullanix after the theft.”
The photo confirmed the male was indeed Mullanix. Later that afternoon, deputies located Mullanix once more, this time near the intersection of Eighth Street and Park Avenue and placed him under arrest.
A small bag of what is believed to be methamphetamine was also found in his pants pocket, according to the press release.
Mullanix was taken to the Coos County Jail and booked in on the warrant as well as referred to the District Attorney’s Office for the charge of possession of a controlled substance.