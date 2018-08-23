COOS BAY — Coos Bay Police dispatchers Wednesday received a report of an adult male in a vehicle at the Nancy Devereux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave, threatening an adult female with a knife, according to Coos Bay police.
Police said officers were dispatched and responded to the area, with the first officer arriving within 40 seconds of initial dispatch. The officer located the male in the vehicle as it left the Nancy Devereux Center and initiated a traffic stop. The male was identified as 31-year-old Hector Gonzalez from North Bend.
During the investigation, it was found that Gonzalez and the female victim were in a relationship and the female had allowed Gonzalez to sleep in her vehicle. Gonzalez then refused to leave the vehicle when requested by the female and threatened her with the knife. The female was able to exit the vehicle; and as Gonzalez left the parking lot he accelerated toward a bystander in the parking lot twice, forcing them to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the vehicle.
Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person.