COOS COUNTY — K-9 Officer Odin suffered another run-in with a porcupine over the weekend after a man took authorities on a high speed chase to and from Bandon.
In a release from Coos Bay Police late Monday, the department is also asking for the public's help in locating the wanted fugitive from the weekend chase who escaped.
Jacob Stanton Potter, 24, from Coos Bay raced from law enforcement in a yellow Ford Mustang near the North Bend Medical Center at midnight on Saturday, May 4, according to Captain Gabriel Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
"Police received information the previous day that the vehicle was potentially being operated by (Potter) and the registration tags on the vehicle had been altered," read the release from CBPD. "Potter had an active warrant for his arrest out of the Oregon State Parole Board for parole violations on the original charge of sexual assault."
Coos Bay Police chased Potter at speeds up to 75 miles per hour until they were five miles outside of Bandon.
“But then he turned onto 7 Devils and came back around,” Fabrizio said.
According to Fabrizio, units used spike strips twice to stop Potter and though those flattened the tires on the passenger side he still kept going at speeds of 40 mph.
By the time Potter got back to Coos Bay shortly after 1 a.m., the chase had slowed considerably as he led at least six marked cars from four different agencies with lights and sirens blaring back into town.
“He went down Broadway into Empire, then up Hollywood Lane,” Fabrizio said.
When Potter stopped and fled on foot, it was two blocks away from the location of Deputy Adam Slater and K9 Officer Odin who were off-duty.
“They were not participating in the chase, but Odin tracked him,” Fabrizio said.
On Facebook, Slater posted about the assist, which happened to be in the same area where Odin first got a mouthful of porcupine quills a few weeks ago.
“And yes, the rumors are true, while searching for the suspect (Odin) got about four quills from yet another friendly guy,” Slater wrote, adding that Deputy Zach Olander and Officer Lindahl helped during the track. “It takes a team effort.”
Potter is still wanted on the outstanding warrant, the CBPD release said. Additional charges now include elude, elude on foot and reckless driving.
To report information about Potter's whereabouts, call CBPD at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-2666.