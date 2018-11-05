COOS COUNTY — A burglary was interrupted Sunday in Coquille.
According to a press release, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Larkie Lane at 11:57 a.m. for a “burglary which had been interrupted while in progress."
Firearms were stolen during the burglary, which Sergeant Adam Slater and his K-9 partner Odin responded to along with officers from Myrtle Point and Oregon State Police.
“During the course of Odin’s track, all stolen property was located and recovered, along with some burglary tools that had been carried in a backpack,” the release said.
Odin led officers to Rink Creek Lane during the track.
Officers found Krue Wilson hiding in a closet at the house. He had a warrant for his arrest.
“Wilson’s involvement in the burglary is under investigation,” the release said. “He will however be referred to the District Attorney’s office for those crimes.”
This was Odin’s 76th direct find.