COOS COUNTY — A burglary suspect kicked Coos County Sheriff’s K-9 Officer Odin in the snout Thursday.
According to a press release from the department, deputies responded to a burglary in progress at 12:52 p.m. on Saddler Road.
“The 78-year-old victim of the burglary said he’d seen a man wearing a cammo jacket, blue sweatshirt, brown boots and a face mask run out the back door of his house,” the release said. “The man reportedly ran down a gravel road close to the house, and then into some woods in the area.”
Deputies set up a perimeter and K-9 Odin was called in to track the suspect, who was Joseph T. Russell, 40.
Deputies and Odin tracked Russell for almost 30 minutes, searching the brush for him until a trail led them down Lowell Lane. A man matching his description was walking behind a house away from deputies with a hood on. When deputies announced themselves and told him to stop, Russell began running and hopping fences to get away.
A short foot pursuit began until deputies got a hold of him, though he tried to fight them off.
“Russell also reportedly kicked K-9 Officer Odin in the snout,” the release said.
Russell was arrested on charges of burglary 1, attempted theft 2, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of interfering with a peace officer, one count of interfering with law enforcement animal, as well as a warrant for his arrest and probation violation.
“Coos County deputies had also recently issued Probable Cause and an Attempt to Locate for Russell after determining he was the primary suspect in another case that involved separate charges of burglary 2, theft 1 and Theft 2 from a construction site,” the release said.
Russel was transported to the Coos County Jail.