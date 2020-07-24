COQUILLE — A Coos County Jail inmate escapted briefly from the jail Thursday evening.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, at about 9:15 p.m., inmate Dallas Bradley-Olson was on a cleaning crew and was able to break out the glass of the front door of the jail, briefly escaping into the streets of Coquille.
With the assistance of the Coquille Police Department, Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Myrtle Point Police Department, Bradley-Olson was subsequently captured within three blocks of the jail. He was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and has been lodged in the high custody block, where he will await trial.
Bradley-Olson was lodged in the Coos County Jail originally on charges that included aggrevated theft, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a vehicle, ID theft and unlawful possession of a firearm. Unknown to the Sheriff’s Office, Bradley-Olson had been indicted in federal court by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for additional charges on July 23.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Coquille Police and Myrtle Point Police Deparetment for their prompt response, and Coquille PD for finding and apprehending suspect Bradley-Olson.
