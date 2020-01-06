COOS BAY — A homeowner held two burglars at gunpoint until police arrived over the weekend.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary in progress called in on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 4:36 p.m. on Terramar Road in Coos Bay.
“The caller reported she and her husband had found two males in the detached garage of their residence and the caller reported her husband was currently holding the two burglars at gunpoint,” the release said.
When the deputies arrives, Philip Raymond Nerpel, 36, and Jordan James Duval, 27, were arrested. The caller’s husband said after he located Nerpel and Duval inside his garage and verbally gave them commands, both men complied and exited the garage and sat down.
A pistol was found inside the garage, which Duval admitted belonged to him. Nerpel also admitted to trying to enter the residence but was unable to enter the home because of a locked dead bolt.
“(Nerpel) admitted he had kicked the door of the garage and also stated he had stolen a knife from inside the garage,” the release said. “(Nerpel) said he was looking around in the garage for items to take but he was unable to see very well due to him not having a flashlight.”
Duval was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance, the release said.
Both Duval and Nerpel were taken to the Coos County Jail where they were lodged on charges of attempted burglary 1, burglary 2, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and conspiracy. Duval will also be referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on the charge of possession of a controlled substance.