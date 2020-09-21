NORTH BEND — A hit-and-run crash sent a bicyclist to the hospital Sunday night.
At about 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers of the North Bend Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist in the 1800 block of Newmark Avenue. Witnesses at the scene reported that a gold-in-color Cadillac sedan traveling west-bound on Newmark Avenue struck a male bicyclist near EZ Mart. The operator of the involved vehicle reportedly fled the scene without identifying herself or rendering aid to the injured bicyclist, according to police. The bicyclist was transported from the scene to Bay Area Hospital by Bay Cities Ambulance
The involved vehicle and operator were subsequently located in the Empire area of Coos Bay. Amanda Nicole Pence, 33, of Coos Bay was taken into custody in connection with the incident. Pence was booked and lodged at the Coos County Jail on charges including DUII, felony hit and run and probation violation.
The bicyclist, a 58-year-old North Bend resident was listed in stable condition at Bay Area Hospital where he was being held for evaluation and treatment.
The North Bend Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Coos County Crash Investigation Team, the Oregon State Police, the Coos Bay Police Department and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the North Bend Police Department.
