COOS COUNTY — The Southern Poverty Law Center reported Wednesday that for the fourth straight year hate groups around the country have increased.
In its new report, the law center discovered a seven percent increase from 2017 to 2018 with hate groups jumping from 954 to 1,020. It also found over the last four years that groups have expanded a total of 30 percent.
“We have to push back against the hate,” said chair of the Oregon Coalition Against Hate Crimes Randy Blazak. “It’s challenging in these time, but we have good human-rights minded folks in numerous communities pushing.”
In Oregon, hate crimes have risen by 40 percent from 2016 to 2017, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s annual national hate crime statistics which was released last November.
About 214 law enforcement agencies statewide participated in the FBI’s tracking program with a majority of crimes being reported from the city of Eugene.
Blazak, a sociologist, said he wasn’t surprised to see the increase and noticed the growth in hate crimes going back to the 2016 presidential election. The divisive, political climate and anti-immigrant sentiment surrounding the presidency has been a major factor, he said.
While the numbers show an increase statewide, for Coos County, there have been no reported cases of hate crimes or crimes of intimidation, according to Coos County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Gabriel Fabrizio.
“It’s possible there were allegations of hate crimes in the past, but we do not have anything on record that shows that a crime was racially motivated or would fit into a crime of intimidation,” said Fabrizio. “Like any other crime, if we do get a report of it then we will investigate and charge accordingly.”
According to Oregon law, a hate crime or crime of intimidation is considered a felony in the first degree if two or more people are acting together to commit a crime to physical assault or harass someone based on their race, sexual orientation, disability or national origin. Intimidation in the second degree is considered a misdemeanor if a person acts alone in threatening or tampering with someone’s property.
Since 1990, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said he has only seen one case of a crime of intimidation in the county, which took place in 2015 in which the defendant was charged and convicted with intimidation in the second degree.
With the number of hate crimes increasing nationwide, Blazak said it could be even higher as many hate crime cases go unreported. Concerns of retaliation and fear of police as well as being publicly outed in potentially biased communities are all common reasons people do not report, said Blazak.
He added with the state being deeply rooted in Ku Klux Klan history, the thought or belief that its members are still active participants within the community as well as other hate groups is a strong deterrent from people reporting hate crimes.
Last May, the Oregon Department of Justice created a hate crime task force to combat the growing number of crimes by working with law enforcement agencies statewide and proposing ways to strengthen Oregon’s current laws.
The Oregon Coalition Against Hate Crimes (OCAHC) works as a network between community groups around the state and various governmental agencies. According to Blazak, it works on improving reports of hate crimes, providing resources to victims and educating communities on hate crimes and the value of diversity.
From his extensive career studying hate crimes, Blazak pointed out the LGBTQ community is among the top reporters of such crimes. An investigative report filed by the Oregon Department of Education last year, revealed several allegations of harassment and discrimination by school officials to LGBTQ students in the North Bend School District.
North Bend High School principal Darrell Johnson said the district recently adopted an annual LGBTQ training program to make sure its faculty and staff has the tools needed to support its LGBTQ students.
“We want our students to feel welcomed and be observant of their needs,” said Johnson. “We apply universal precautions to our entire student body, but we’re aware of the risks there are of being harassed, intimidated or bullied.”
With that said, Johnson added its staff is equipped to provide support and resources to students who feel they are being targeted. The student-led club, the Gay and Straight Alliance, is another resource he said that students can use to talk about issues.
According to Blazak, the OCAHC, which works with a number of community partners and government agencies, said information on hate crimes is available on its site with contact information to local law enforcement agencies for those interested in filing a report.
It also features a link to the Oregon Department of Justice for those wanting to anonymously submit a report at https://justice.oregon.gov/crimereporting/hatecrime.