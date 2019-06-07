CURRY COUNTY — Authorities have arrested and charged a Gold Beach man on two counts of online sexual corruption of a child and two counts of custodial interference in the second degree.
According to a Curry County Sheriff’s Office press release, after extensive investigation efforts, a Curry County Sheriff’s detective contacted and arrested Cody Coon, 26, for the above crimes.
“The information and evidence was released to the Curry County District Attorney for prosecution,” said the release. “The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and further charges may be forthcoming.”
Information from the Oregon Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce was sent to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office and aided in the investigation. Coon has since been taken to the Curry County Jail.