COQUILLE — Glen Frank Mason VI, 54, rejected a plea deal Friday morning at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille where his attorney cited he "had a change of heart."
According to Mason's attorney, who said he is working on having a mental health evaluation completed on his client, told the courtroom at this time Mason will not be entering a plea.
Coos County District Attorney Paul Fraiser responded that he will be revoking the current plea and will not be offering another one.
"So, the defendant is aware we had so many people come travel from out of state for this proceeding," he said. "You will have to go to trial or plead guilty to every charge in this case."
On Nov. 13, Mason allegedly killed his estranged wife Leslie Mason, 53, in her home in North Bend. An autopsy revealed she had been fatally struck in the heart with a slug fired from a shotgun.
Lindsay Pease, 28, was also shot multiple times with with what authorities believed was a 9mm handgun.
Mason was charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder with a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, six counts of recklessly endangering another person and one charge of assault in the first degree.
In the home, there were also three minor children of Pease who were not injured.
The trial date has been set for Sept. 23 with a pre-trial preceding scheduled for Aug. 19.