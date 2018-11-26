NORTH BEND — Frank Glen Mason, the man allegedly behind the Nov. 13 shooting that killed his wife and injured his daughter, was arraigned on a grand jury indictment Friday.
The charges include murder with a firearm, “alleging Leslie Mason as the victim,” read a press release from the Coos County District Attorney’s office.
The other charges include three counts of attempted murder with a firearm, alleging Lindsay Pease, Jarrod Pultz, and Robert Marshall as the victims, assault in the first degree with a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.
The case will have a status hearing Dec. 21.
“The autopsy of Leslie (Mason) revealed that she died from being struck in the heart with the slug fired from a shotgun,” read the release. “Lindsay Pease remains hospitalized in Portland. She was shot multiple times by what at this time is believed to have been a 9mm handgun. She is in the process of recovering and will require medical treatment for the near future. She is expected to live.”
According to the release, Pease was able to testify to the grand jury by video conference held last week.
As previously reported by The World, multiple 911 calls flooded North Bend dispatchers on Nov. 13 with reports of screaming and gunshots being fired near the intersection of Exchange and Chester streets around 10:14 p.m.
When police entered the home, they found 53-year-old North Bend resident Leslie Mason dead from multiple gunshot wounds and 28-year-old Lindsay Pease suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Pease was transported to Bay Area Hospital and after emergency surgery later transferred to Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.
Three minor children of Pease were also in the home but uninjured.
Witnesses told police they saw Glen Mason, 54, leaving the area of the residence after the shooting. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said when witnesses tried to stop him, he allegedly fired in their direction and one neighbor returned fire with a personal handgun.
The Coos County Emergency Response Team was called to assist and police negotiators contacted Mason. After about 30 minutes of speaking with negotiators, Mason surrendered, Frasier said.
The North Bend Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Coos County Major Crimes Team, with officers from the Coos Bay, Coquille and Bandon police departments; Oregon State Police; Coos County and Douglas County sheriff’s offices; Coquille Tribal Police; the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.
This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the North Bend Police Department at 541-756-3161.