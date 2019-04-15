POWERS — Four individuals were arrested last week after squatting in a barn on Baker Creek Lane in Powers.
On Wednesday, April 10, sheriff deputies alongside officers from the Myrtle Point Police Department were first notified of a burglary in progress in a barn in Powers, said a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department.
While on their way, officers and deputies were notified that multiple suspects fled the barn in two separate vehicles, both described as Jeep SUVs, one silver and the other blue. The vehicles were reportedly headed toward Myrtle Point on Highway 242.
The SUVs were located and contained Todd Flowers, 54, Robert Harris, 55, Donavan Martinez, 22, and Cathlene Blanton, 46.
“Deputies at the barn discovered the group had arrived late the night prior and entered the barn through an unlocked door,” the release said. “The group set up camp chairs, and spent the night in the barn. There was also a travel trailer moved into the barn, which the suspects claimed belonged to a fifth individual authorities have not been able to locate.”
Harris, one of the suspects, claimed he had permission to enter the barn by a “man he met at the Hollering Place in Coos Bay,” the release said. “This man reportedly told Robert Harris there was a ‘cabin’ around milepost 14 on Highway 242 and he was allowed to stay inside.”
However, the owner of the barn, a 74-year-old woman from Powers, told deputies that no one had permission to be in the barn and wishes to press charges.
The four individuals were placed into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail where they were lodged for burglary in the second degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree.