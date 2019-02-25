Try 1 month for 99¢

COOS BAY — A fire burned a trailer to the ground early Monday morning in the Mystic Woods RV Park in Coos Bay.

Captain Gabriel Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office told The World in an email that the fire burned through the morning, lasting into the afternoon.

“As with all structure fires, they’re thoroughly investigating what started it,” Fabrizio wrote. “No one was hurt, thankfully.”

However, the trailer burnt to the ground before the flames could be put out. According to Fabrizio, there are no leads as to what caused it yet.

“With it demolished by the fire, it may take some time to get the necessary evidence,” he wrote.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
1
0
0

Reporter