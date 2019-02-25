COOS BAY — A fire burned a trailer to the ground early Monday morning in the Mystic Woods RV Park in Coos Bay.
Captain Gabriel Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office told The World in an email that the fire burned through the morning, lasting into the afternoon.
“As with all structure fires, they’re thoroughly investigating what started it,” Fabrizio wrote. “No one was hurt, thankfully.”
However, the trailer burnt to the ground before the flames could be put out. According to Fabrizio, there are no leads as to what caused it yet.
“With it demolished by the fire, it may take some time to get the necessary evidence,” he wrote.
The investigation is ongoing.