COOS COUNTY – Deputies arrested a convicted felon for allegedly carrying a number of hard drugs last week.
According to a press release, from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a truck on Friday, Aug. 17 around 12:20 a.m. after it failed to stay in its lane.
“The truck in question crossed the fog line and centerline several times in a short distance of travel,” the release said.
When it stopped, the deputy found that the driver was a registered sex offender with a “probation stipulation of no contact with minors,” the release said.
However, in the backseat sat a woman hiding her face.
“Need to identify the woman, the deputy asked for picture identification,” the release said.
The woman was Margaret A. Farris, a convicted felon for possession of methamphetamine. Her probation required that she have no drugs or drug paraphernalia.
“A consent search of Farris’ purse yielded several hypodermic syringes,” the release said, which led to her probation officer being contacted and who asked that she be detained for probation violation.
Once she was taken to the Coos County Jail, “Farris told the deputy she had something hidden and stuffed in her bra,” the release said.
That “stuff” ended up being a “large quantity” of heroin, meth, as well as numerous unidentified and multicolored pills. There was also a pipe with residue, as well as a straw with residue.
It was all sent to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for testing.