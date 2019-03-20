DOUGLAS COUNTY — The FBI is renewing efforts to find John Leonard Faure, 54, who is wanted in connection with a rape, sodomy and burglary charges out of Douglas County.
Originally arrested by local authorities in Roseburg in January 1998 after an attack on his ex-wife, Faure fled prior to trial. The FBI obtained an unlawful flight against prosecution (federal fugitive) warrant against Faure in April 1998.
Faure was born in the Seychelles Islands, off the coast of Africa, in the Indian Ocean. While in the United States, he lived in Oregon and Hawaii. He has family throughout the United States, Canada, and the Seychelles. He may also travel to Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.
Faure is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch white male weighting 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes with a scare his left eye. Faure is known to enjoy soccer and gambling. In the past, he has worked as a waiter in the food service industry.
Anyone with information concerning John Faure should contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy. Information can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov.