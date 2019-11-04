ROSEBURG — On Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3:53 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call of a 5-year-old child who had been left at River Forks Park.
According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded and learned the father had been trying to give away another child, a 10 month-old infant, which was in his vehicle before leaving with the infant and abandoning the 5-year-old in the park.
Several law enforcement units from various agencies as well as search and rescue were dispatched to assist in locating the suspect vehicle and infant. An initial responding deputy safely recovered the 5-year-old at the park. Detectives were called out and the Amber Alert plan was being activated.
As the incident progressed, at approximately 6:21 p.m. the suspect and the infant were located at a residence in the 1200 block of NW Hicks Street in Roseburg. The male was identified as 30-year-old Bryant Noe Garcia of Roseburg.
Garcia was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of child abandonment, a Class C Felony and child neglect II, a Class A Misdemeanor.
The children were physically uninjured and safely reunited with their mother.