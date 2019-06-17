COOS COUNTY — The emergency communication tower necessary for loggers, fire personnel and ham radio operators was cut down over the weekend, causing more than $60,000 in damage.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for the identification and conviction of the parties responsible, according to a press release from the department.
The damage was discovered Monday at 8:52 a.m. when a deputy responded to a call of criminal mischief 1 on Coos Mountain off BLM 26-10-27 1 Road. It was determined that over the weekend unknown subjects cut the “guy wires” holding up the Coos Mountain Repeater site, the release said.
“The guy wires support the vertical repeater tower at the location which is over 150’-0” in height,” the release said. “The tower at this location is used for emergency communication for loggers, fire personnel and ham radio operators. This is an integral piece of infrastructure in the woods in this particular region, especially with the onset of fire season. Loss of this capability is dangerous to responders, and could greatly impact logging and firefighting operations.”
When the tower fell, it was completely destroyed. Not just that, but most of the repeaters on the tower were destroyed as well.
“Criminal Mischief I is a Class C-Felony,” the release said. “Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Sergeant Floyd at 541-396-7814 or the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 396-7830.”