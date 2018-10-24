COOS COUNTY — The Bunker Hill 7-Eleven was robbed Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a young male with a bag on his head and carrying a black pistol robbed the store. The CCSO received a 911 call at 12:09 a.m. while it was in progress and responded along with the Coos Bay Police Department, Oregon State Police, and the North Bend Police Department.
“Money was taken during the robbery but due to the investigation still being conducted this amount will not be released at this time,” the release said.
Law enforcement arrived on scene at 12:13 a.m. and attempted to locate the suspect.
“A citizen reported seeing persons running from the scene,” the release said.
Though the investigation is ongoing, the release stated that at least two were involved in the robbery.
“… The robbery suspect was later taken into custody,” the release said. “The suspect is a 15-year-old male juvenile and his name will not be released at this time. The second male juvenile said he ran because he did not want to be involved in the crime.”
Law enforcement recovered the gun and most of the stolen money. The 15-year-old was taken to the Coos County Juvenile Department where he is now lodged.