COOS BAY — An early morning, single-vehicle crash left a damaged car sitting unoccupied on the railroad tracks near the Coos History Museum, police say.
Officers responded to reports of the crash just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Coos Bay police said in a press release. They checked the area and the 300-foot debris field, but were unable to find the driver at the time.
Within 15 minutes of the call regarding the crash, officers located and cited the alleged driver of the vehicle.
Officers cited Kai Mikal Dendy of North Bend for DUII, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver at an accident. Dendy hasn't appeared in court yet on the charges.
