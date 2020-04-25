COOS BAY — Social distancing to deter the pandemic has done nothing to deter local crime here.
Coos Bay Deputy Police Chief Chris Chapanar compared April 2020’s crime statistics with last year at this time and reported a small increase in complaints.
He compared four crime categories that may see an increase during periods of societal stress – theft, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Locally, theft went down by nine calls.
At the same time, criminal trespass complaints increased by seven calls, and criminal mischief and disorderly conduct each went up by five calls.
“We’ve noticed an increase, but part of that could also be us moving into the spring and summer, when our call load increases as well,” said Chapanar.
Indeed, Coos Bay crime has been on a downward trend over the past three years, which The World reported in February. Since 2018, property crime had seen a reduction of 35 percent, according to raw data.
Area property crimes here have been led by car thefts and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. In 2017, there were 218 car thefts, while in 2019 there were only 35.
For property crimes overall, there were 1,894 cases reported in 2017, 1,224 cases in 2018, and 1,229 cases in 2019.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Chapanar said, the leading property crime continues to be unlawful entry into motor vehicles. “I don’t know necessarily if it’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic or if it’s because there are more vehicles parked in areas that generally aren’t being used,” he said.
“I don’t know the contributing factor, but we are seeing an increase.”
Chapanar said, “A lot of entries into motor vehicles are when they find out doors aren’t locked. They will go around and jiggle handles and look for crimes of opportunity.”
And he asked the public to remember to lock their homes as well, even if they’re at home. “We still respond to burglaries when people walk right in and didn’t have to break in,” he said.
“Take those necessary precautions and that will help you from being victimized.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In