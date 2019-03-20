ROSEBURG — The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested a Winston man Tuesday after an ongoing investigation regarding drug activity.
A press release DINT revealed that at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, DINT detectives requested the assistance of the Roseburg Police Department with a traffic stop on a brown Toyota pickup operated by Joseph Paul Minnick, 47, of Winston. A traffic stop was made on Stewart Parkway near Airport Road in Roseburg. DINT requested the assistance of the Roseburg Police Department's drug detection K-9 Trapper.
Officer Derrick responded to the scene and deployed Trapper to the vehicle. Trapper alerted to the presence of narcotics. Detectives located over a half pound of methamphetamine as well as other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Minnick was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.