COOS BAY — An empty semi-truck crashed into Motel 6 this morning.
Coos Bay Police Department’s senior officer Pete Kirk was at the scene as additional officers shut down one lane of Highway 101. The driver of the truck has not yet been identified..
“The brakes locked up on him and he ran into the building,” Kirk said. “When the trailer is empty, the brakes will lock and the trailer wants to go around.”
According to Kirk, the driver wasn’t paying attention to the stop light and hit the brakes.
“Because there was no weight, everything swung around on him and he ended up going backward,” Kirk said.
A small dog was in the cab with the driver, but no one was injured.
Kirk had seen inside Motel 6 and said the walls were pushed in and the sheetrock was damaged.
The driver was arrested for DUI. This story will be updated as more information is made available.