COOS BAY — Coos Bay Police are searching for an unknown male suspect who robbed and threatened employees with a firearm at a Coos Bay store last Thursday, Jan. 17.
According to a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 3:11 p.m. regarding an armed robbery that had just occurred at Old World Antiques located on 285 S. Broadway Street in Coos Bay.
“The suspect fled the area in a vehicle similar to a black 2008 Nissan Maxima,” said the press release. “Suspect was armed and should be considered dangerous.”
Witnesses involved said the male suspect was wearing a mask, a dark Oregon Duck hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was also described to be medium build and between 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall.
“The Coos Bay Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect,” said the press release. “If you have any information please contact the Coos Bay Police at 541-269-8911 ext. 1.”