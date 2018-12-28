DOUGLAS COUNTY — Fallen members of law enforcement are now memorialized in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office in Roseburg.
According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a fallen deputy memorial was installed and dedicated this week. On it is the inscription, “Nulla dies umquam memori vos eximet aevo" or "No day shall erase you from the memory of time.”
“It depicts four members of the agency who lost their lives while in service to the community and agency,” the release said. “The memorial was made possible by donations from the Douglas County Law Enforcement Association, Roseburg Optimist Club and the volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue.”
The release highlighted photographs and a brief story of the fallen deputy's service and sacrifice on the memorial. Those remembered in the memorial include:
• Sergeant Gerald G. Chirrick
• Corporal Virgle D. Knight Jr.
• Special Deputy Ronald H. Terwilliger
• Posse Deputy Carol S. Wright
• Deputy Morris L. Taylor
“Since 1985, the Sheriff’s Office has dedicated a space for a memorial wall within the secure and non-public are of the office,” the release said. “As a way to pay better tribute to their sacrifice and in an attempt to better memorialize and honor our fallen, it was decided the memorial would be moved to a more public location.”
Sheriff John Hanlin dedicated the memorial and thanked those who helped to make it a reality in a private ceremony this week.
“It is important for us all to remember and honor our fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” said Sheriff Hanlin in the release.
The memorial was designed, constructed and installed by the Eugene based Presentation Design Group.