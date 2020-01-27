Two arrested after traffic stop
LAKESIDE — On Jan. 22, a deputy stopped a vehicle near milepost 219 on U.S. Highway 101 for minor traffic violations. Following the stop, the deputy learned the occupants allegedly gave a false name for one of the occupants and issued a warrant after determining the real identity of the subject, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
On Jan. 23, the deputy again saw the vehicle on Winchester Avenue in Reedsport. The deputy made contact and took Tito Manuel Noreiga, of North Bend, into custody on the warrant as well as Michelle Brown, who was reportedly found to be in possession of 5.5 grams of methamphetamine and a large sum of money. Approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine was also found during stop.
Both were transported to the Reedsport Municipal Jail where Brown was cited and released on charges of hindering prosecution, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Noriega was lodged on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, giving false information to police, and his warrant. Noriega was then was transferred to the Douglas County Jail.
Search warrant recovers stolen property
WINSTON —On Jan. 21, deputies responded to a reported burglary on Linnell Avenue. Following up on the case, deputies found evidence that assisted the investigation, which developed into applying for a search warrant for a home on La Canada Drive in Roseburg.
On Jan. 24, deputies served the warrant with assistance from the Winston Police Department and Oregon State Police. During the investigation, law enforcement located a large quantity of stolen property, including electronics, tools, antiques, and a firearm. There was also evidence of mail theft from approximately a dozen residences.
Cirith Ellenwood and Robert Arwood, both of Roseburg, were arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and second-degree criminal mischief and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Ellenwood was also found to have multiple outstanding warrants.