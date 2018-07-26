COQUILLE — The Coos County Sheriff's Office is warning motorists attending the Coos County Fair in Myrtle Point that saturation patrols will be on patrol during the fair.
Deputies will be on patrol looking for those drivers who choose to operate a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. This sheriff’s office effort is paid for through a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation administered by the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association.
These extra saturation patrols will focus on targeting those drivers who choose to operate their vehicles while under the influence of an intoxicant. An intoxicant can be but is not limited to alcoholic beverages, marijuana, illegal narcotics, prescription medication intended for use when not driving and substances such as spray paint used as an inhalant. Local Drug Recognition Evaluators (DRE’s) will be available for assisting the patrol officers.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office wishes for all fair goes and those traveling in Coos County to be safe and have a fun week!