COOS BAY — A new wave of counterfeit bills are being reported.
In recent weeks, two Empire businesses called the Coos Bay Police Department after customers tried to pay with what looked like U.S. dollars with Asian printing on them.
CBPD Officer Bryan Looney investigated the previous bout of counterfeit bills seen in the area, which took place several months ago.
“The majority of the bills from then were homemade,” he said. “People were manufacturing it and we did catch them. That case is pending prosecution. Now we’re seeing bills with foreign, Asian writing.”
Not only that, but some of the counterfeit bills being seen now are also marked for movie-use only.
“At first glance, those bills look very similar to genuine bills,” Looney said.
The most recent report of counterfeit bills being used came from the Chevron in Empire, though the 7-11 next to it also reported it just this spring.
“We have a safe with a counterfeit detector on it,” said Bill Huffman, franchise owner of both Coos Bay 7-11 stores. “So long as the clerks check the bill before the person leaves the store, we just don’t take them. Knock on wood, our exposure has been pretty limited and our safe is pretty sophisticated. Technology has come to our aid for this.”
As Huffman described it, the safe that’s used is similar to a vending machine that takes a bill. If it reads it as genuine, it keeps it. If it is read as counterfeit, it spits it back out.
“We’ve had a couple times when very old $100 bills go out because they didn’t have the same paper,” Huffman said. “But we have seen the bills with the foreign markings on them. The person who used it left it and then left the store, so they must have known.”
To report information about the counterfeit bills being used, call Coos Bay Police at 541-269-8911.
“It’s a threat not just to retailers but to our currency system as well,” Huffman said. “Counterfeit bills out there mean people lose currency.”