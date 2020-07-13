Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

July 9

12:48 a.m., domestic harassment reported at Rivers Edge RV Park, 47 S. Cedar St. Arrested Tara Elizabeth Johnson, 33, on charges of domestic harassment, disorderly conduct 2 and criminal mischief 3. Johnson was transported to the Coos County Jail. 

4:25 a.m., illegal camping reported at Umpqua Bank, 479 Central Blvd., man sleeping in the entry at location.

11:23 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at Fast Mart, 611 Central Blvd., arrested Pius Hilsendager on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Hilsendager was cited and released.

(July 10 logs not available)

July 11

4:44 a.m., prowler reported in the 200 block of E. 12th St.

6:06 a.m., possible disorderly conduct reported at Coquille Martial Arts, 74 E. First St.

8:08 a.m., assist outside agency at Highway 42 and Johnson Mill Pond.

9:21 a.m., power outage reported in the 1000 block of N. Cedar Point Road. 

4:06 p.m., driving complaint at Highway 42 and W. Central Blvd.

7:37 p.m., dispute reported in the 40 block of S. Cedar St. 

9:50 p.m., illegal fireworks reported in the 300 block of N. Elliott St.

