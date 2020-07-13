July 9
12:48 a.m., domestic harassment reported at Rivers Edge RV Park, 47 S. Cedar St. Arrested Tara Elizabeth Johnson, 33, on charges of domestic harassment, disorderly conduct 2 and criminal mischief 3. Johnson was transported to the Coos County Jail.
4:25 a.m., illegal camping reported at Umpqua Bank, 479 Central Blvd., man sleeping in the entry at location.
11:23 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at Fast Mart, 611 Central Blvd., arrested Pius Hilsendager on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Hilsendager was cited and released.
(July 10 logs not available)
July 11
4:44 a.m., prowler reported in the 200 block of E. 12th St.
6:06 a.m., possible disorderly conduct reported at Coquille Martial Arts, 74 E. First St.
8:08 a.m., assist outside agency at Highway 42 and Johnson Mill Pond.
9:21 a.m., power outage reported in the 1000 block of N. Cedar Point Road.
4:06 p.m., driving complaint at Highway 42 and W. Central Blvd.
7:37 p.m., dispute reported in the 40 block of S. Cedar St.
9:50 p.m., illegal fireworks reported in the 300 block of N. Elliott St.
