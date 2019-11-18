{{featured_button_text}}

COQUILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Nov. 11 – Sunday, Nov. 17

Hit and Run

At 4:21 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, a non-injury hit and run accident happened on 851 North Central Boulevard.

At 12:23 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 16, Coquille Police cited a hit and run accident at 2 North Central Boulevard.

Stalking

At 4:54 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, Coquille Police handled a report of a stalker at First Street and Adams Street.

Criminal Trespass

At 5:16 p.m. on Nov. 11, Coquille Police responded to a dispute at 561 East Second Boulevard, charged Jakob Allen Paysen for criminal trespass I.

At 9:46 a.m. on Nov. 17, Coquille Police dispatched to 785 East 12th Street, and charged Brandon Dalton with criminal trespass I.

Warrant Service

At 10:09 a.m. on Nov. 12, Coquille Police served a warrant to Bobby James Sorts for failure to appear in court in Jackson County. Sorts was cited in lieu of custody.

Counterfeit Money

At 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 13, Coquille Police were called out to a report of counterfeit money being used at 155 East First Street.

Threats

At 9:59 p.m. on Nov. 14, Coquille Police received a report of threats being made by text.

Disorderly Conduct

At 8:08 p.m. on Nov. 16, Coquille Police reported handling a disorderly subject at 940 East Fifth Street.

Burglary

At 10:47 p.m. on Nov. 16, Coquille Police responded to a burglary call at 727 East 10th Street, a report was filled.

Criminal Mischief

At 10:50 p.m. Nov. 16, Coquille Police responded to a criminal mischief call at 14 West First Street.

Noise Compliant

At 3:14 p.m. Nov. 17, Coquille Police responded to a report of loud music at Tenth Street and Dean Street.

Theft

At 3:51 p.m. Nov 17, Coquille Police responded to a shoplifting call at 155 East First Street. The individual was charged with theft III.

