July 24
3:02 a.m., domestic harassment, assault reported in the 1300 block of N. Irving.
3:45 p.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle at Mast Bros. Towing, Highway 42.
4:15 p.m., contact with citizen in the 800 block of N. Central with questions regarding harassment.
6:23 p.m., suspicious vehicle reported at Highway 42 and Vida Prince.
10:26 p.m., driving complaint information relayed from OSP on Highway 42, east bound.
11:32 p.m., threats reported in the 1200 block of Shelley Road.
July 25
10:11 a.m., suspicious vehicle reported at Highway 42S and Sturdivant Park.
11:24 a.m., mental subject reported in the 1300 block of W. 10th.
7:37 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 300 block of N. Adams. Caller said subject jumped the fence of her property and attempted to take a motorcycle.
9:14 p.m., medical assist for fire department in the 1300 block of W. 10th.
July 26
12:09 a.m, report of subjects in the park after hours at Sturdivant Park, Highway 42S.
7:32 a.m., dispute at Exxon Mobile gas station, 240 W. Highway 42.
7:32 a.m., possible criminal trespassing at Safeway, 155 E. First.
8:09 a.m., illegal camping, subject sleeping at Highway 42 and N. Birch.
7:45 p.m., dispute across from Broiler restaurant, cited Kassie Marie Libbett, 34, on a charge of disorderly conduct 2.
