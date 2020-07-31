Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

July 24

3:02 a.m., domestic harassment, assault reported in the 1300 block of N. Irving.

3:45 p.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle at Mast Bros. Towing, Highway 42.

4:15 p.m., contact with citizen in the 800 block of N. Central with questions regarding harassment.

6:23 p.m., suspicious vehicle reported at Highway 42 and Vida Prince.

10:26 p.m., driving complaint information relayed from OSP on Highway 42, east bound.

11:32 p.m., threats reported in the 1200 block of Shelley Road.

July 25

10:11 a.m., suspicious vehicle reported at Highway 42S and Sturdivant Park.

11:24 a.m., mental subject reported in the 1300 block of W. 10th.

7:37 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 300 block of N. Adams. Caller said subject jumped the fence of her property and attempted to take a motorcycle.

9:14 p.m., medical assist for fire department in the 1300 block of W. 10th.

July 26

12:09 a.m, report of subjects in the park after hours at Sturdivant Park, Highway 42S.

7:32 a.m., dispute at Exxon Mobile gas station, 240 W. Highway 42.

7:32 a.m., possible criminal trespassing at Safeway, 155 E. First. 

8:09 a.m., illegal camping, subject sleeping at Highway 42 and N. Birch.

7:45 p.m., dispute across from Broiler restaurant, cited Kassie Marie Libbett, 34, on a charge of disorderly conduct 2. 

