Coquille Police Log
Sunday, May 24
Mental Subject
At 12:59 a.m. on Gould and East 3rd Street, a mental subject was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 2:45 a.m. on North Birch at the U.S. Post Office, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 2:51 a.m. on East 1st Street and North Central, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
Dispute
At 10:04 p.m. on East Main Street, a family dispute was reported at location.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:45 p.m. on North Adams and East 2nd Street, criminal trespass was reported.
