Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Coquille Police Log

Sunday, May 24

Mental Subject

At 12:59 a.m. on Gould and East 3rd Street, a mental subject was reported.

Suspicious Conditions

At 2:45 a.m. on North Birch at the U.S. Post Office, suspicious conditions were reported.

At 2:51 a.m. on East 1st Street and North Central, a suspicious vehicle was reported.

Dispute

At 10:04 p.m. on East Main Street, a family dispute was reported at location.

Criminal Trespass

At 11:45 p.m. on North Adams and East 2nd Street, criminal trespass was reported.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 236, or by email at worldnews1@countrymedia.net. Follow her on Twitter: @je_wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments