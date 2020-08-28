Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Aug. 27

10:18 a.m. Criminal mischief in 100 block of North Central

Aug. 26

10:06 a.m. Report of mail theft in 400 block of East Second Street

6:44 p.m. Suspicious conditions at Sturdivant Park

Aug. 25

1:25 p.m. Criminal trespass at Denny’s Pizza

4:33 p.m. Fraud in 1200 block of North Elliot Street

10:59 p.m. Hit and run accident at Rivers Edge RV Park

Aug. 24

11:10 a.m. Warrant service, John William Keith Boyett arrested for FTA on original charge of false information to a peace officer and possession of meth

1:11 p.m. Theft of package from a mailbox in 1200 block of Shelley Lane

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments