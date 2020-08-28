Aug. 27
10:18 a.m. Criminal mischief in 100 block of North Central
Aug. 26
10:06 a.m. Report of mail theft in 400 block of East Second Street
6:44 p.m. Suspicious conditions at Sturdivant Park
Aug. 25
1:25 p.m. Criminal trespass at Denny’s Pizza
4:33 p.m. Fraud in 1200 block of North Elliot Street
10:59 p.m. Hit and run accident at Rivers Edge RV Park
Aug. 24
11:10 a.m. Warrant service, John William Keith Boyett arrested for FTA on original charge of false information to a peace officer and possession of meth
1:11 p.m. Theft of package from a mailbox in 1200 block of Shelley Lane
