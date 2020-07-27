Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

July 22

11:12 a.m., neighbor dispute, ongoing issue with being harassed by neighbor in the 800 block of N. Folsom St. 

1:07 p.m., suspicious subject in the 54000 block of Fairview Road. 

1:56 p.m., loud music reported in the 1200 block of N. Dean St.

2:26 p.m., traffic stop resulting in a ticket being issued at Highway 42 and Lee Valley Road.

4:26 p.m., report of suicidal subject in the Coquille area.

7:52 p.m., driving complaint reported, reckless driver, possibly impaired on Highway 42, northbound from Myrtle Point.

10:18 p.m., suspicious conditions on Highway 42 at the City of Coquille Water Treatment Plant.

July 23

9:26 a.m., report of residential alarm activation in the 300 block of W. Fourth St.

8:02 p.m., animal neglect reported in the 1500 block of N. Ivy St.

9:25 p.m., assist outside agency at the Coos County Jail, 200 E. Second St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments