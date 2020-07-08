July 3
7:28 a.m., criminal trespassing in the 500 block of N. Central Blvd.
11:07 a.m., criminal trespassing at Coastal Coffee, 505 N. Central Ave.
5:34 p.m., foot patrol in Sturdivant Park.
9:09 p.m., public assist at the Hwy. Deli.
10:10 p.m., lost dog reported in the 800 block of E. 11th St.
10:11 p.m., illegal fireworks on E. Second Street and Folsom.
10:19 p.m., loud noice reported in the 200 block of Baxter St.
July 4
4:12 p.m., person stop in the area of N. Dean and E. 12th.
4:28 p.m., juvenile problem at Coquille Valley Elementary School.
5:56 p.m., menacing reported in the area of N. Folsom and E. Eighth Street. Arrested Nicholas Braque on a charge of domestic menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Braque was lodged in the Coos County Jail.
10:09 p.m., illegal fireworks reported in the area of W. 10th and Knott.
11:28 p.m., illegal fireworks reported at Ninth and Folsom.
July 5 (log unavailable)
July 6
8:43 a.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 500 block of N. Central Ave. Subject previously trespassed was out at location. Arrested Pius Hilsendager on a charge of criminal trespass II. Hilsendager was cited in lieu of custody.
2:24 p.m., person stop, flagged down by subject, assisted public at River Edge RV Park, 47 S. Cedar St.
2:50 p.m., driving complaint at Highway 42 and W. Central Blvd.
4:34 p.m., mental subject in the 300 block of N. Gould St.
8:58 p.m., abandoned vehicle at Sturdivant Park on Highway 42S.
