Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Sept. 9

12:35 p.m. Indecent exposure in 200 block of East 11th Street

7:15 p.m. Shots fired in 800 block of North Central Boulevard

Sept. 8

12:56 p.m. Illegal fireworks on Eight Street and North Folsom

3:37 p.m. Illegal fireworks at 800 block of North Folsom

7:57 p.m. Deceased subject on North Woodridge Road

Sept. 5

10:21 p.m. Possible burglary in 900 block of North Coller Street

Sept. 2

6:27 p.m. Robbery at First Street Safeway

11:03 p.m. Jordan P. Guernsey arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery, menacing, third-degree theft, conspiracy and DUII at Fairview Road and Bob Geaney Lane. Booked in Coos County Jail. Juvenile also arrested and transported to Douglas County for detention.

Sept. 1

2:49 a.m. Suspicious subject in 1000 block of West 10th Street

10:58 a.m. Misuse of 911 at Fifth Street and Elliot Street

Aug. 31

2:58 p.m. Dispute with a customer about wearing a mask at North Central Boulevard McKay's

Aug. 29

1:10 a.m. Suspicious subject in 300 block of North Central Boulevard

10:41 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 100 block of East First Street

Aug. 28

12:10 a.m. Gage McCue Hutchinson arrested on suspicion of several domestic violence charges in the 500 block of East Second Street. Booked in Coos County Jail.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments