Sept. 9
12:35 p.m. Indecent exposure in 200 block of East 11th Street
7:15 p.m. Shots fired in 800 block of North Central Boulevard
Sept. 8
12:56 p.m. Illegal fireworks on Eight Street and North Folsom
3:37 p.m. Illegal fireworks at 800 block of North Folsom
7:57 p.m. Deceased subject on North Woodridge Road
Sept. 5
10:21 p.m. Possible burglary in 900 block of North Coller Street
Sept. 2
6:27 p.m. Robbery at First Street Safeway
11:03 p.m. Jordan P. Guernsey arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery, menacing, third-degree theft, conspiracy and DUII at Fairview Road and Bob Geaney Lane. Booked in Coos County Jail. Juvenile also arrested and transported to Douglas County for detention.
Sept. 1
2:49 a.m. Suspicious subject in 1000 block of West 10th Street
10:58 a.m. Misuse of 911 at Fifth Street and Elliot Street
Aug. 31
2:58 p.m. Dispute with a customer about wearing a mask at North Central Boulevard McKay's
Aug. 29
1:10 a.m. Suspicious subject in 300 block of North Central Boulevard
10:41 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 100 block of East First Street
Aug. 28
12:10 a.m. Gage McCue Hutchinson arrested on suspicion of several domestic violence charges in the 500 block of East Second Street. Booked in Coos County Jail.
