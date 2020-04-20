COQUILLE POLICE LOG
Friday, April 17
Traffic Stop
At 5:28 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18, a traffic stop was made.
At 9:59 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 101, a traffic stop was made.
At 10:13 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Green Acres Lane, a traffic stop was made where a driver was cited for speeding.
Security Check
At 9:04 a.m. on North Birch Street, a security check was made at the Coquille Community Building.
Patrol Check
At 9:12 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42S, a patrol check was made at Sturdivant Park.
At 9:44 a.m. on U.S Highway 42, a patrol check was made at the GP Lot.
Dog Bite
At 11:24 a.m. on North Collier Street, a dog bite was reported.
Alarm
At 3:59 p.m. on North Central Boulevard, a business alarm at location went off.
Suspicious Subject
At 5:55 p.m. at the Coquille Riverwalk, a suspicious subject was reported.
Arrest
At 6:28 p.m. on East 12th Street, Brandon Dalton, 29, was arrested for alleged charges related to a family dispute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In