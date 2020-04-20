Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COQUILLE POLICE LOG

Friday, April 17

Traffic Stop

At 5:28 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18, a traffic stop was made.

At 9:59 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 101, a traffic stop was made.

At 10:13 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Green Acres Lane, a traffic stop was made where a driver was cited for speeding.

Security Check

At 9:04 a.m. on North Birch Street, a security check was made at the Coquille Community Building.

Patrol Check

At 9:12 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42S, a patrol check was made at Sturdivant Park.

At 9:44 a.m. on U.S Highway 42, a patrol check was made at the GP Lot.

Dog Bite

At 11:24 a.m. on North Collier Street, a dog bite was reported.

Alarm

At 3:59 p.m. on North Central Boulevard, a business alarm at location went off.

Suspicious Subject

At 5:55 p.m. at the Coquille Riverwalk, a suspicious subject was reported.

Arrest

At 6:28 p.m. on East 12th Street, Brandon Dalton, 29, was arrested for alleged charges related to a family dispute.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments