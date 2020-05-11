Coquille Police Log
Friday, May 8
Misuse of 9-1-1
At 3:07 a.m. on West 10th Street, misuse of 9-1-1 was reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 3:08 a.m. on East Main Street, a suspicious subject was reported.
Civil Standby
At 7:22 a.m. on North Collier Street, a civil standby was completed by request.
Theft
At 10:42 a.m. on West 10th Street, theft was reported.
Animal at Large
At 3:41 p.m. on 10th and Collier, an animal at large was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 9:45 p.m. on South Cedar Street, a male claimed he was being chased.
Probation Violation
At 10:15 p.m. on West 17th Street, probation violation was reported.
Arrest
At 10:52 p.m. on West Highway 42 at Deli Mart, Robert Shiflet, 32, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on charges from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, including alleged assault 1, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of firearm, menacing and violation of restraining order.
Saturday, May 9
Lost Property
At 5:24 p.m. on Highway 42 at Deli Mart, a lost wallet was reported.
Misuse of 9-1-1
At 5:27 p.m. on West 10th Street, misuse of 9-1-1 was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 6:43 p.m. on North Alder Street, photo of subject trespassing on property was reported.
