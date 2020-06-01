Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COQUILLE POLICE LOG

Friday, May 29

Threats

At 10:35 a.m. on East 5th Street at Coquille Valley Hospital, threats were made.

Suspicious Subject

At 4:56 p.m. on West 6th Street, a suspicious subject was reported and a welfare check requested.

