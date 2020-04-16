Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COQUILLE POLICE LOG

Tuesday, April 14

Alarm

At 4:18 a.m. on North Baxter Street, a business alarm was reported.

At 5:31 a.m. on North Baxter Street, a business alarm was reported.

Suspicious Subject

At 9:46 a.m. on West Central and Laurel, a suspicious subject was reported.

Fraud

At 11:48 a.m. on North Central Boulevard, fraud was reported.

Violation of Court Order

At 1:55 p.m. on North Adams, a possible violation of a no-contact order was reported.

Dispute

At 7:40 p.m. on North Folsom Street, a dispute was reported.

Minor in Possession

At 11:13 p.m. on 1st Street and Central Boulevard, a dispute and minor in possession of liquor was reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments