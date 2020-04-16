COQUILLE POLICE LOG
Tuesday, April 14
Alarm
At 4:18 a.m. on North Baxter Street, a business alarm was reported.
At 5:31 a.m. on North Baxter Street, a business alarm was reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 9:46 a.m. on West Central and Laurel, a suspicious subject was reported.
Fraud
At 11:48 a.m. on North Central Boulevard, fraud was reported.
Violation of Court Order
At 1:55 p.m. on North Adams, a possible violation of a no-contact order was reported.
Dispute
At 7:40 p.m. on North Folsom Street, a dispute was reported.
Minor in Possession
At 11:13 p.m. on 1st Street and Central Boulevard, a dispute and minor in possession of liquor was reported.
