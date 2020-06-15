COQUILLE POLICE LOG
Friday, June 12
Dispute
At 12:02 a.m. on Central and E 1stStreet, a dispute was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 2:53 a.m. on Folsom and E 11th Plaza, suspicious conditions were reported.
Theft
At 9:26 a.m. on North Elliott Street, theft of a package from the porch was reported.
Suicidal Subject
At 5:31 p.m. on S Cedar Street, a suicidal subject was reported.
At 9:53 p.m. on E 1st Street at Safeway Pharmacy, a suicidal subject was reported.
