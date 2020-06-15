Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COQUILLE POLICE LOG

Friday, June 12

Dispute

At 12:02 a.m. on Central and E 1stStreet, a dispute was reported.

Suspicious Conditions

At 2:53 a.m. on Folsom and E 11th Plaza, suspicious conditions were reported.

Theft

At 9:26 a.m. on North Elliott Street, theft of a package from the porch was reported.

Suicidal Subject

At 5:31 p.m. on S Cedar Street, a suicidal subject was reported.

At 9:53 p.m. on E 1st Street at Safeway Pharmacy, a suicidal subject was reported.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 236, or by email at worldnews1@countrymedia.net. Follow her on Twitter: @je_wardwriter.

